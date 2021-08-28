AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood watches and warnings through Saturday
A Flash Flood Watch includes New York City, northeast New Jersey, and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley through Saturday night Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service WATCH | Latest AccuWeather forecast:
Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.Saturday Cooler. Wetter south. High 75. Sunday Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 79. Monday Stray PM shower. High 86. Tuesday Clouds and sun. High 85. Wednesday Tropical showers? High 78. Thursday Still a chance of rain. High of 79. Friday Partly sunny. High 78.
WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES Check AccuTrack Radar AccuTrack Radar New York City view NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings School closings and delays For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app . Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms
Comments / 0