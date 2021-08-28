Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood watches and warnings through Saturday

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTQGX_0bfD4mA500 A Flash Flood Watch includes New York City, northeast New Jersey, and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley through Saturday night

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

WATCH | Latest AccuWeather forecast:

Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

Saturday

Cooler. Wetter south. High 75.

Sunday

Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 79.

Monday

Stray PM shower. High 86.

Tuesday

Clouds and sun. High 85.

Wednesday

Tropical showers? High 78.

Thursday

Still a chance of rain. High of 79.

Friday

Partly sunny. High 78.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0bfD4mA500

Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#Accuweather#National Geographic#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy