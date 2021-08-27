Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

POLICE NEWS: Two injured in crash near New Paris

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 9 days ago
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near New Paris on Friday.

A minivan driven by Charles Collins, New Paris, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Robert Carver, Edwardsburg, Michigan, as Carver had slowed to turn left from Ind. 15 onto Industrial Drive around 10:45 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Carver was injured and was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Collins did not report any injuries. A passenger in his van, Helen Collins of New Paris, reported chest pain, but declined to be taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

ARRESTS

• Emmanuel Molina, 34, 621 Pringle Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing following a traffic stop at Wheatland Avenue and West Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

• Ronald Hershberger, 61, 113 S. 29th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on several warrants, after police served a search warrant at his home around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

• Brayan Hernandez Arrezola, 20, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol and driving without a license after police said he fled from an attempted traffic stop in the 2800 block of Elkhart Road around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said the pursuit went for about a mile and a half before Hernandez Arrezola was stopped and taken into custody.

• Jonah Josiah, 29, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 24000 block of C.R. 38 around 1:55 p.m. Thursday.

• Scott Rugg, 48, 412 N. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Mercer Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

CRASH

A car driven by Ashley Kline, Bristol, collided with a pickup truck driven by Matthew Hart, Elkhart, as Kline pulled out of a Dairy Queen parking lot in an attempt to turn left onto C.R. 17 at Ind. 120 around 4 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Hart was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain, police said.

Kline did not report any injuries. Though, according to the release, a passenger in her car, Brenda Kline of Bristol, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for neck pain.

Ashley Kline was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

THEFTS

• Terrance Feit reported to Elkhart County police his 1983 Shasta Trailer Coach was stolen from a home, 52431 C.R. 131, in Bristol sometime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

• Cornelius Watkins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from a trailer while it was parked in the 1000 block of North Main Street around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUN

John Dolezal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1104 S. Eighth St., and then left the scene without leaving contact information around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

William Gordon, 22, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday he failed to return to custody around 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

The Goshen News

The Goshen News

