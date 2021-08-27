Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burkburnett, TX

Burkburnett father dies in Midland car crash, driver charged with manslaughter

texomashomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas – A Burkburnett man died in a Midland car crash early Sunday morning, splitting the car in two. 29-year-old Billy Brock was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a probable cause affidavit from Midland County, investigators found 31-year-old Robert Blake Prince to be the owner and driver of the blue 2017 Mustang involved in a solo-car crash. He is being charged with manslaughter and accident involving death. Bond has been set at $500,000 and $100,000, respectively.

www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, TX
Midland, TX
Accidents
Burkburnett, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Midland County, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Burkburnett, TX
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Robert Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mustang#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy