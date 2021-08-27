Burkburnett father dies in Midland car crash, driver charged with manslaughter

MIDLAND, Texas – A Burkburnett man died in a Midland car crash early Sunday morning, splitting the car in two. 29-year-old Billy Brock was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a probable cause affidavit from Midland County, investigators found 31-year-old Robert Blake Prince to be the owner and driver of the blue 2017 Mustang involved in a solo-car crash. He is being charged with manslaughter and accident involving death. Bond has been set at $500,000 and $100,000, respectively.