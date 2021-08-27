TCSAR warns of dangerous river conditions

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue has heard of “more drift boat accidents on the Snake River” this past month than ever in recent memory. It’s a good reminder that the river remains a dangerous place, TCSAR said on Facebook. Flows are above average right now and the river is full of strong currents, deceptive eddylines, and dangerous strainers. Seemingly mellow stretches of river still require knowledge of how to read the water and navigate safely.