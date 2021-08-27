Cancel
Jackson, WY

TCSAR warns of dangerous river conditions

By Buckrail @ Shannon
buckrail.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue has heard of “more drift boat accidents on the Snake River” this past month than ever in recent memory. It’s a good reminder that the river remains a dangerous place, TCSAR said on Facebook. Flows are above average right now and the river is full of strong currents, deceptive eddylines, and dangerous strainers. Seemingly mellow stretches of river still require knowledge of how to read the water and navigate safely.

