Two young Milwaukee men killed in separate shootings just minutes apart: Police

Two young Milwaukee men were killed in shootings just minutes apart and about a dozen blocks away from each other Friday evening.

Police said at around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of West Silver Spring Drive, where they found a 19-year-old man who sustained fatal gunshot wounds. MPD said they are seeking unknown suspects in that shooting.

At 4:21 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of West Kaul Avenue, where they located a 18-year-old man who had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. First responders administered CPR but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD said they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

