Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Board at Brazil's Petrobras unchanged after shareholder vote

By Marta Nogueira, Gram Slattery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLGMu_0bfD2szx00
People walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes//File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) elected seven government-backed candidates to the board of directors and one market-tipped candidate at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, frustrating investors who had hoped to dilute state control.

In total, there are now seven government-backed board members at the state-run company, three backed by market shareholders and one backed by workers. Results of the election were the same as Petrobras' previous vote on the matter in April, during which market shareholders also failed to increase their number of seats on the board. read more

Petrobras' April extraordinary shareholders meeting resulted in complaints from market shareholders that the rules governing the vote were unclear.

The sole board member elected by market shareholders, Marcelo Gasparino, alleged inconsistencies in separate preliminary vote counts published by the company before the meeting. He later resigned from the board, provoking another extraordinary shareholders' meeting under Brazilian law.

While the voting rules were clarified, the second extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Friday resulted in the same outcome.

In a WhatsApp message on Friday evening, Gasparino said the structure of shareholders' meetings in Brazil should be improved, so shareholders do not dilute their votes among allied candidates.

Two market-backed board members as well as the worker-backed board member were not up for re-election on Friday and automatically retained their seats.

As a result, representation on the 11-member board remains the same.

Analysts have mixed opinions of the importance of the board's composition. While market shareholders had an opportunity to increase their seats, the government maintains majority voting rights by statute.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Voting Rights#Rio De Janeiro#Brazilian#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Japan's 10-yr bond yield unchanged after weak auction results

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield was unchanged on Tuesday after a weak outcome of an auction for the five-year notes. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%. A government auction of five-year...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Brazil gives go ahead to 5G auction after auditor's OK

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil has given the go-ahead to a 5G telecoms auction after the federal audit court the TCU fully signed off on the sale, the country’s Communication Minister Fabio Faria said in a Tweet on Wednesday. The auction is scheduled to take place in...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Petrobras begins production at FPSO Carioca offshore Brazil

Brazil’s Petrobras has started oil and natural gas production from the FPSO Carioca in Sépia field located in the Santos Basin pre-salt. The field is located about 250km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at a water depth of approximately 2,200m. The Carioca floating production storage and offloading...
WorldPosted by
Financial World

Brazil’s Vale SA launches self-driving trucks at Carajas iron mine

Vale SA, a Rio de Janeiro-headquartered Brazilian multinational mining corporation and logistics services provider, had issued a statement later this week saying that the largest producer of iron ore and nickel around the globe had started off using autonomous driving trucks for the first time at its Carajas iron mine, Vale’s largest iron ore mining operation, remarking a landmark event in uses of driverless technology.
Agricultureneworleanssun.com

Brazil suspends beef exports to China

Sao Paulo [Brazil], September 5 (ANI): Brazil has suspended beef exports to China after confirming two cases of atypical mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants. The temporary suspension that took effect on Saturday was announced by Brazil's Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (Dipoa). This ban was declared in compliance with bilateral health protocols signed between the two countries.
SoccerTimes Daily

Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina’s World Cup qualifier in Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday when local health officials went onto the pitch in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Public HealthKEYT

Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

SAO PAULO (AP) — Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil’s epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday. Northeastern cities Salvador and Sao Luis started on Monday, and the most populous city of Sao Paulo will begin Sept. 6. The rest of the nation will follow the next week. France, Italy, China and Chile are among those countries offering boosters, but much greater shares of their populations are fully inoculated than the 30% in Brazil.
Healthkfgo.com

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 million Sinovac vaccine shots

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorized plant, it said in a statement. Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao...
AmericasRebel Yell

Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro Issues “Ultimatum” to Supreme Court

(Brasilia) The protests, scheduled for September 7, will constitute an “ultimatum” for two Supreme Court justices with whom Jair Bolsonaro started a multi-week standoff, the Brazilian president warned on Friday. Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 5:52 pm. The far-right leader will take part in these demonstrations of support for...
Presidential Electionkgou.org

Brazil's President Mounts Reelection Campaign

In the vein of Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a group of Christian leaders last week that he sees three possibilities for his future: prison, death or winning the 2022 election. Now he is calling his supporters to the country’s capital, Brasilia, and Sao Paulo for Brazil’s Independence...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Former French PM Fillon faces second financial misconduct probe

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Former French prime minister Francois Fillon, who is appealing a five-year jail sentence for embezzling public funds, is under investigation again by financial prosecutors over payments to an assistant, his lawyer said on Friday. Lawyer Antonin Levy accused the National Financial Prosecutor's (PNF) office of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy