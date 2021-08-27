Vote For ‘Made in Vegas’ Art Competition, Winner’s Work Displayed Alongside Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir

By Toni Gonzales



Raise your hand if you love art, love having your voice heard, and love making a difference in someone’s future. Well, take note of this. Las Vegas’s Park West Gallery has selected 10 finalists (from over 500 submissions) for their first ever Made in Vegas art competition. Now, it’s up to you, yes you reading this, to vote for the final three. A panel of world-renowned artists and gallery reps will decide on the final winner of the competition.





The chosen one will reap some lifelong rewards including a chance to win a year long contract with Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery. Oh, did we forget to mention that Park West is also the world’s largest art dealer. For added pressure consider that inside their walls they have works from Picasso, Rembrandt, and Renoir. That is to say their work will be seen, not too shabby for a Local Las Vegas artist.





How to Vote for an Artist

So, here is how you can make your voice heard. Visit the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery inside at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. All ten finalists have their work displayed for your discerning eyes. You have from now until Monday August 23 to see the work and then vote on site.



While you are there you can check out almost 1,000 masterworks on display. In addition to already mentioned art legends, you can see works by Salvador Dali, Henri de Toulouse, and Marc Chagall. Contemporary artists include Peter Max, Nano Lopez and Las Vegas native Michael Godard.





The top-10 finalists include:

Natalie Iris Delgado

Ken Flanagan

Mekyas Getahun

Q’shaundra James

Gina May

Giovanni Morales

Cody Munier

Neal Portnoy

Melanie Stimmell

Kat Tatz



For more information on any of the artists or current exhibits go to the Park West Gallery website .



