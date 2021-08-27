Cancel
Vote For ‘Made in Vegas’ Art Competition, Winner’s Work Displayed Alongside Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir

By Toni Gonzales
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbCmc_0bfD1rDr00

By Toni Gonzales

Raise your hand if you love art, love having your voice heard, and love making a difference in someone’s future. Well, take note of this. Las Vegas’s Park West Gallery has selected 10 finalists (from over 500 submissions) for their first ever Made in Vegas art competition. Now, it’s up to you, yes you reading this, to vote for the final three. A panel of world-renowned artists and gallery reps will decide on the final winner of the competition.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvnvq_0bfD1rDr00 Cody Munier
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkAbx_0bfD1rDr00 Gina May
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czwYa_0bfD1rDr00 Giovanni Morales
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERMwL_0bfD1rDr00 Kat Tatz
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzGfq_0bfD1rDr00 Ken Flanagan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iFyW_0bfD1rDr00 Mekyas Getahun
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGcIe_0bfD1rDr00 Melanie Stimmell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YeJn_0bfD1rDr00 Natalie Iris Delgado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCTi6_0bfD1rDr00 Neal Portnoy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLKKb_0bfD1rDr00 Q’shaundra James


The chosen one will reap some lifelong rewards including a chance to win a year long contract with Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery. Oh, did we forget to mention that Park West is also the world’s largest art dealer. For added pressure consider that inside their walls they have works from Picasso, Rembrandt, and Renoir. That is to say their work will be seen, not too shabby for a Local Las Vegas artist.

How to Vote for an Artist

So, here is how you can make your voice heard. Visit the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery inside at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. All ten finalists have their work displayed for your discerning eyes. You have from now until Monday August 23 to see the work and then vote on site.

While you are there you can check out almost 1,000 masterworks on display. In addition to already mentioned art legends, you can see works by Salvador Dali, Henri de Toulouse, and Marc Chagall. Contemporary artists include Peter Max, Nano Lopez and Las Vegas native Michael Godard.

The top-10 finalists include:

  • Natalie Iris Delgado
  • Ken Flanagan
  • Mekyas Getahun
  • Q’shaundra James
  • Gina May
  • Giovanni Morales
  • Cody Munier
  • Neal Portnoy
  • Melanie Stimmell
  • Kat Tatz


For more information on any of the artists or current exhibits go to the Park West Gallery website .

Vote For 'Made in Vegas' Art Competition, Winner's Work Displayed Alongside Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir

Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com
