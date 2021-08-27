515 new COVID-19 cases reported in SLO County since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

On Thursday alone, there were 220 new cases. It was the first time since January that more than 200 cases were reported in a single day.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. SLO County has had a total of 281 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 25,137 positive cases.

Currently, health officials say 1,500 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 54 people are hospitalized, including 18 patients who are in the ICU.

SLO County currently has 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds, and with 20 beds taken, the county is now at 47% ICU bed capacity. Health officials say 18 of the county's 20 ICU patients have COVID-19.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles and the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall. Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov . For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here .

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org .