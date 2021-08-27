Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 7:05

There is no team in the American League with a better record than the Rays. This is true by a margin of four games. If the Orioles are going to turn their little two-game winning streak into something more, that’s the team they’re going to have to beat. That hasn’t happened very often this season. One reason that the Rays are 79-48 is that they’ve gone 15-1 against the Orioles. This is also one of the reasons that the Orioles are 40-86. Sheesh.