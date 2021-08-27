Cancel
Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 7:05

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no team in the American League with a better record than the Rays. This is true by a margin of four games. If the Orioles are going to turn their little two-game winning streak into something more, that’s the team they’re going to have to beat. That hasn’t happened very often this season. One reason that the Rays are 79-48 is that they’ve gone 15-1 against the Orioles. This is also one of the reasons that the Orioles are 40-86. Sheesh.

MLBDodger Insider

Game 128: Rays 6 Baltimore Orioles 3— Postgame News and Notes

The Rays got off to a great start on Friday, and then did what they have done all season long, score late against the opposing bullpen. Tampa Bay (80–48) became the first team in the American League to win 80 games after a 6–3 victory over Baltimore. The Rays now have won five straight overall, and are 16–1 against the Orioles, including 10 straight victories. It’s the most regular-season wins Tampa Bay has had against any opponent.
MLBaustinnews.net

Rays continue success vs. Orioles with come-from-behind win

Randy Arozarena belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to fuel the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Joey Wendle had an RBI double and Yandy Diaz had two hits for the Rays, who have won six in a row overall and 11 straight against the Orioles this season. Tampa Bay has won 17 of 18 meetings with the Baltimore heading into the season series finale on Sunday.
MLBtheScore

Rays set team record with 16th win vs. Orioles this season

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night. Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore, setting the team record for wins in a season against a single opponent. The Rays have won six straight overall and have an AL-best 80-48 record.
MLBdraysbay.com

Series Preview: Rays vs. Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to hold the best record in the American League after winning a two game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Now the Rays head to Baltimore for a three game set against the Orioles. At 79-48 the Rays hold onto the American League East lead with...
MLBNBC Sports

Rays complete 2021 series dominance vs. Orioles

The Orioles wrapped up their season series with the Tampa Bay Rays with a 12-8 loss at Camden Yards to end a historic season series between the two teams in 2021. It has been an abysmal year for the Orioles. The Baltimore Sun's Nathan Ruiz pointed out two interesting, if unfortunate, stats against their AL East rival to sum up how lopsided the matchup was in favor of the Rays.
MLBNew York Post

Rays vs. Orioles prediction: Stick with O’s, Matt Harvey

Wait, what? That’s right. We’re backing Baltimore again. Angels are gone, and the AL-best Rays move in. Trouble? Sure. Tampa Bay has won four in a row and, thus far, has done well to hold off the surging Yankees. Shane McClanahan (8-4, 3.63 ERA) beat Baltimore twice in August. The Orioles scored four runs over 12 total innings. Matt Harvey (6-13, 6.27 ERA) always seems to be done in by “the big inning” but is still 3-3 over his last seven starts. Rays’ lineup is superior. O’s have scored 23 runs in the last 48 hours. Play 10 units on the Orioles.
MLBCamden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Where we wish good riddance to Tampa Bay

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope your weekend was lovely and restful. It wasn’t so lovely or so restful for our beloved Orioles, who were swept by the Rays for what feels like the 20th time this season. They finally finished the season series against the Rays and ended up with an embarrassing 1-18 record against them.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: Flying north of the border

The Orioles and Blue Jays appear set to be the two teams from the American League East that will not make the playoffs. However, the talent discrepancy between the two clubs cannot be overstated. As an Orioles fan, it’s frustrating that the O’s must play against such quality competition while...
MLBCamden Chat

DJ Stewart is playing for his future this September

The Orioles have a good outfield. It may defy belief that any part of a team with only 40 wins as August draws to a close is even approaching “good,” but it’s true. As a group, they have produced 113 wRC+, the third-best mark among MLB outfields, and have been worth 7.4 fWAR, ninth-best.
MLBCamden Chat

Jorge Mateo is flashing more than just speed with the Orioles

Jorge Mateo possesses speed that teams—and fans—fawn over. It’s the type of speed that makes every ground ball an exciting play, and a skillset that can make a difference late in a close game. The Orioles knew Mateo was fast when they claimed him off waivers at the beginning of...
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are 90-game losers

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Number one at losing, that is. With yet another dreary defeat last night — a 7-3 loss in Toronto that Tyler Young recapped — the Birds have now lost 90 games this season. No other major league team can make that claim. That’s 90 — count...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles can’t bag series win, lose 5-4 to Blue Jays in rubber game

Remember that opening series in Boston? When the Orioles shocked the Red Sox by sweeping all three games at Fenway Park? That was fun, wasn’t it? Why, perhaps this plucky young team could hold its own against their star-studded AL East rivals, you may have thought. Yeah...not so much. Five...
MLBCamden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: The season’s final (full) month

The final full month (they have three regular season games scheduled in October) of the Orioles’ 2021 season has mercifully arrived. Along with it comes the minor dash of excitement that are expanded rosters. Gone are the days of massive September rosters with the potential to bloat all the way...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 9/2: Kevin Smith bounces back for Norfolk

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 7, Norfolk Tides 2 - Game 1/F7. The Tides turned to a lot of familiar names on the bump in this loss. Zac Lowther started and turned in a decent line of 5.2 innings, four hits, three runs, one walk, four strikeouts, and a home run. All three of the runs he allowed came in the second inning with the first scoring on a throwing error by Lowther himself, and the other two coming on an ensuing home run.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league week in review: Two affiliates take aim at the playoffs

Five months of 2021 Orioles baseball are now in the books. The less said about them, especially the 3-24 record in August, the better, so let’s talk about the Orioles minor league teams instead. Four months are in the books for these squads, which are collectively stocked with players who, we hope, can be part of a wave of talent that washes the franchise back onto first place shores.
MLBCamden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: The September started out like August edition

The Orioles finally escaped the dreadful month of August. It did not help them get into the win column right away. The fact that they “only” lost by one run to the Blue Jays last night, instead of getting blown out like they did so often in August, and that one run scored when Oriole-killer Randal Grichuk hit a sacrifice fly, doesn’t make the losing much better. Check out Paul Folkemer’s recap of the game for the not-so-lovely totals.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Friday night lineups

The New York Yankees open up a homestand on Friday night with the first of three games against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Sports Betting:Baltimore at New York odds, picks and prediction. Hurricane Ida:John Sterling...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Archer scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (58-76, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-50, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Andrew Albers (1-0, .96 ERA, .75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -222, Twins +183; over/under is 8...

Comments / 0

