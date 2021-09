Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Another Jungle Cruise: It’s been a big week for Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The new adventure movie, which is based on the theme park attraction of the same name, crossed the $100 million mark at the box office domestically over the weekend. And on Tuesday, it debuted on VOD platforms, including Vudu, to purchase digitally. Last, but certainly not least, a sequel was announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will return for Jungle Cruise 2. The follow-up will be scripted by Michael Green, who co-wrote the first movie, while Jaume Collet-Serra is reportedly expected to return to direct.