US Surgeon General urges parents, officials to take these steps to protect children from COVID-19

By Dr. Partha Nandi
9 days ago 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 9 days ago
As the new school year kicks off across the US, thousands of students have already been quarantined, and child COVID-19 cases have risen to levels not seen since winter. Because of this, the US Surgeon General is urging parents to take steps to protect their children.

The US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy stressed that the single most important step a parent can take is to have everyone that’s eligible in the family household to get vaccinated. That’s exactly what my family has done and I strongly support this.

Right now, only people aged 12 and up can get vaccinated. This means there are about 28 million kids who are not old enough to get the shots. We can really lower their risk if we surround these children with vaccinated people. Of course, there will still be risks at school. But the CDC has layers of protection in place that will help - like wearing masks, making sure buildings are properly ventilated, and regular testing.

Additionally, parents l should not overlook minor symptoms that we might have pre-COVID. So if your child has a cough or runny nose, don’t assume it’s just a minor cold. Keep them home and speak to your pediatrician to rule out COVID.

I think parents are crossing their fingers, hoping that if their child gets sick, that they’ll be fine. We’re not dealing with not the same virus as last year.

The Delta variant is much more contagious. In Florida, over 14,700 students have tested positive in 15 school districts. In Tennessee, kids now make up 36% of cases. And in South Carolina, almost 30% of new cases are in people aged 20 and under.

Right now, teenagers aged 16 and 17 have the highest weekly infection rate. This is really disappointing because this age group can get Pfizer’s vaccine. Which by the way, is now 100% fully approved by the FDA for 16 and up.

This perception that kids don’t have to worry about the virus is wrong. In fact, the US is setting new records for pediatric hospitalizations right now. COVID-19 is not harmless - hundreds of kids have died. And vaccination is the key. It protects against serious illness and death. I know we’re still months away from vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11. But, I strongly encourage anyone that is aged 12 and over to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

This week on The Dr. Nandi show….what is biohacking and can you really “hack” into your system to improve your health? Determined to unveil the truth about biohacking, Dr. Partha Nandi takes a close look at some of the claims and products on the market. You’ll hear how nootropics, oura rings, and neurofeedback monitoring can affect your health. Plus an Integrative Practitioner who faced her own health crisis reveals how she biohacked herself back to good health. Experts also discuss exercise hacks to help you tone up and drop weight faster; how you can hack like a centenarian; and the possibility of biohacking autism and ADD. Tune in this Sunday, August 29th at 1 pm.

Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Health

Georgia Couple Dies of COVID-19 Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving 2 Teenage Children Behind

A married couple has died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind their two children. Martin and Trina Daniel, who had been married for over two decades, both died July 6 after their whole family contracted the virus in June, ABC News reports. Martin, 53, died at home while Trina, 49, died later that night after being hospitalized. They were not vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CBS 58

'I will not back down': Health care workers protest employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Some health care workers aren't willing to get vaccinated and they don't appreciate new requirements from their employers saying they have to. Advocate Aurora Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Froedtert Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Both systems are allowing for religious and medical exemptions.
Florida Statewfla.com

Officials: 2 Florida children, including newborn, die from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WTLV) – Two children who were patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville are among the latest COVID-19 deaths for the state of Florida. According to WTLV First Coast News and Florida Times-Union, Medical Director of Wolfson’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Michael Gayle discussed the deaths, which included...
KidsHealthline

What Pediatricians Are Telling Parents About COVID-19 Vaccinations for Their Children

The American Academy of Pediatrics is launching an advertising campaign to convince parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. The organization says the vaccines are safe, effective, and can be administered along with other childhood immunizations. Experts say getting children vaccinated protects them as well as the people around...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Children’s of Mississippi CEO calls for people to protect children from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi CEO, Dr. Guy Giesecke, along with Presidents, CEOs and executive directors of the nation’s children hospital are calling for everyone to stand together to protect children from the spread of COVID-19. The call to action was featured in New York Times and Los Angeles Times on August 29 as a means to bring awareness to how Americans can use safety precautions against the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
WRAL News

Full Covid-19 vaccine approval won't just boost confidence. It'll likely lead to new business requirements, surgeon general says

CNN — With the "imminent" full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected, more businesses will likely issue vaccine mandates to help prevent the Delta variant from sending the country further backward in this pandemic, doctors say. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place...
New York City, NYNewsday

Surgeon general defends COVID-19 boosters amid World Health Organization criticism

Providing COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens is an important effort to stay ahead of the virus, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. Murthy defended the Biden administration’s plan, which has been criticized by the World Health Organization. The WHO said the vaccines should be prioritized for people around the globe — especially in developing countries — who have not yet received one shot.
Ottawa County, MIWOOD

Parents urged to take school mask concerns to local health officials

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As the mask debate intensifies ahead of the new school year, the superintendent of Jenison Public Schools is urging parents to direct their efforts outside the district. Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Graham says the preschool through sixth grade mask requirement is a directive coming...
KidsScientific American

Unraveling the Mystery of Why Children Are Better Protected from COVID Than Adults

The immune system uses a special mechanism to protect children from novel viruses—and it typically saves them from a severe course of COVID-19 in two different ways. In the mucous membranes of their airways, it is much more active than that of adults. In children, this system reacts much faster to viruses that it has never encountered, such as pandemic pathogens. At least, that is what a recent study by Irina Lehmann of the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité and her colleagues suggests.

