Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘He’s All That’ Star Isabella Crovetti on Remaking the 90s Classic and Working with the Original Cast

By Emily Vogel
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WrapWomen LA Blog: The ”She’s All That“ gender swapping remake also stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard. The year 2021 is starting to feel A LOT like the 90s. JLO and Ben Affleck are dating. Nelly’s hit single “Lil Bit” is top of the charts. Britney is dominating the headlines, while Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are rumored to be dating. Oh, and did I mention Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard are in a new film where the most popular kid in school bets that they’ll turn the class dweeb into the most popular kid in schoo?l That’s right, the “She’s All That” stars are back for the gender swapping remake of the 90s rom-com, “He’s All That.”

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Rachael Leigh Cook
Person
Tanner Buchanan
Person
Nelly
Person
Jennifer Anniston
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrapwomen La Blog#Jlo#90#Tiktok#Spotify#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Amazon Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's He's All That Reviews Are Live, See What Critics Are Saying About Addison Rae's RomCom

It’s been years since She’s All That captured the hearts of millennials, and now an updated remake of the 1999 film is about to be released. In He’s All That, a teenage girl named Padgett is humiliated by her boyfriend and then sets out to avenge herself by giving a classmate the ultimate high school makeover. Directed by Mark Waters, the rom com stars TikTok star Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

Everyone's Talking About This Hilarious Mistake in a New Netflix Movie

The remake of 1999's teen rom-com She's All That, titled He's All that, premiered on Netflix on Friday. And while the major story is how social-media-star-turned-actor Addison Rae fared in her first film, another aspect has people talking, too. On TikTok, the platform that made Rae famous, a user went viral with a clip showing a major mistake in He's All That. The extremely noticeable flub happens during a scene in which Rae's character, Padgett, performs Katy Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream." Read on to see the snafu that made it into the film's final cut and to find out why everyone's talking about it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Rachael Leigh Cook And Matthew Lillard Were ‘Shocked’ She’s All That Became A ‘90s Classic

It’s not every weekend we get to play homage to a classic rom-com like She’s All That but, thanks to the release of the modern remake, Netflix's He’s All That, we have a nostalgic blast from the past! Twenty-two years ago, Freddie Prinze Jr’s popular kid, Zack Siler, made a bet to make the high school outcast, Rachael Leigh Cook’s Laney Boggs, into a prom queen but accidentally fell in love with her quirky and artistic sensibilities instead. In 2021, Cook appears in the remake and is talking about the first movie’s legacy, alongside co-star Matthew Lillard.
TV & VideosPosted by
ClutchPoints

New To Netflix This Weekend (August 27-29)

The glorious weekend is almost upon us. You know what that means right? It’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy hours worth of binge-watching Netflix. With that said, let’s go ahead and see what’s new to Netflix this weekend (Netflix August 27-29). New To Netflix This Weekend – Netflix...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This 90s Rom-Com Is Suddenly Popular On Netflix For One Reason

Sometimes, it’s the strangest things that suddenly make a film regain popularity again. Most films from the 90s that barely hold a 41% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes would suddenly have fans trying their best to watch it again without a unique motivation right? That’s exactly the case right now on Netflix with one of the top ten most popular movies on the platform.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Salem's Lot: Lewis Pullman To Star In Remake From New Line

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, they cast Lewis Pullman in the lead role, son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Pullman's casting was reported on by The Hollywood Reporter.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

The cast of ‘He’s All That’ chat new Netflix film, and nostalgia from 1999’s ‘She’s All That’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ is a reimagining of the 1999 hit movie, ‘She’s All That,’ but with the gender roles reversed this time around. Social media influencer Padgett’s (Tik Tok star Addison Rae) humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, which leads her to make a risky bet that she can turn antisocial Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king. Lauren Kelly got to chat with the new cast about the movie, and throw it back with some of the OG’s from ‘She’s All That’ including Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix’s He’s All That is better than the original She’s All That

In an entertainment ecosystem churning with reboots and remakes, a revamp of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That, now starring TikTok celebrity Addison Rae, seems like just another entry in the vast sea. But Netflix’s remake He’s All That gloriously defies all expectations. Helmed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, 2003’s Freaky Friday) and with a script from R. Lee Fleming Jr., the screenwriter behind the original movie, He’s All That is one of the best high-school romantic comedies in recent history. It uses the old movie’s makeover template to carve out a romantic story that hits all the satisfying beats, turning turns them into something refreshing… and actually better than the original movie.
MoviesRoger Ebert

He's All That

Well, I'm relieved. The announcement of a gender-switched version of 1999's "She's All That" from its original screenwriter (R. Lee Fleming Jr.) had me worried it would just replicate the worst elements of the original story of a popular high school boy making a bet that he can turn a dorky art student into a teenage dream girl. I'm still trying to forget the pizza scene and I know texting was not a thing back then, but the racing around at the big dance climax was annoyingly contrived. I also feared the remake might get all cutesy and meta, overdoing the references to the original in hopes we would not notice the lack of originality. Also, there was already was a gender-switched version back in 1999 called "Drive Me Crazy." It was hard to imagine there was anything more to add to a story that was itself a re-tread of "My Fair Lady," which was a re-tread of "Pygmalion." That's a lot of re-treading.
MoviesNME

‘He’s All That’ review: gender-swapped remake desperately needs a do-over (again)

This gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, a decent but not exactly top-tier ’90s teen movie, is less sexist than the 1999 original. This time around, we see a gawky guy made over into a high school hottie, not a geeky girl. But in 2021, the basic conceit that a teenager’s life can become more fulfilling if they’re given a glow-up still feels trite and trivial, and He’s All That lacks the knowing humour to carry it off.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Not Over It: Does Netflix’s Remake of She’s All That Live Up to the Original?

Netflix is giving a makeover to a '90s classic this week with the release of He's All That, a gender-swapped take on the 1999 movie, with TikTok sensation Addison Rae in the leading role. But does this remake satisfy nostalgic fans or have us dusting off our VHS tapes of the original? In this week's episode of Not Over It, we're revisiting She's All That and how it stacks up 20 years later, plus reviewing the Netflix remake and forecasting whether or not it's a classic for a new generation.
MoviesCollider

Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti on ‘He’s All That’ and What Tanner Buchanan Did on Set to Make Everyone Laugh

With director Mark Waters He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, how they shot the film in 23 days, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, they talked about their favorite movies, their favorite karaoke song, the TV series they’d like to guest star on, and more.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ Be on Netflix?

No one asked for a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That, and yet He’s All That is coming to Netflix this weekend all the same. This time around, Tik Tok star Addison Rae plays a shallow social media influencer who makes a bet with her friends that she can make one of the least popular guys at her school—an anti-social counter-culture kid named Cameron Kweller (played by Tanner Buchanan)—into an attractive prom king. Of course, it helps that he’s already movie star attractive even with his long hair, but, hey, it’s Hollywood.
MoviesSFGate

'He's All That' Review: Gender-Swapped Rom-Com Remake Rankles Rather Than Reinvents

Before anyone labels “He’s All That” as a rote remake, consider this: It’s a reimagining that — unlike “She’s All That” or the source material that inspired it, George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” — is rooted primarily in the female perspective. It’s a shame though that director Mark Waters and returning screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. don’t put a savvier spin on the conventional, frequently-lampooned tropes and clichés. And while it’s possible to make the formulaic and familiar resound fantastically, that concept has evaded these filmmakers here. Neither bland regurgitation nor innovative retelling, the remake falls somewhere in between, suffering greatly by not establishing a more distinctive identity.
MoviesUC Daily Campus

‘He’s All That’ review

“Sorry, I have to go watch the Addison Rae movie,” I said as I jumped out of my friend’s 2014 Toyota Corolla. It was two days before move-in day. Not much was packed, but it was fine. I had time. The only thing that mattered was getting to my laptop, navigating to Netflix’s homepage and immersing myself in that day’s newest release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy