The City of Statesboro will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at City Hall. The first 200 visitors in line at the vaccine clinic will get a $50 gift card after receiving their choice of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The free vaccines will be administered by licensed practitioners from the Bulloch County Health Department. The clinic is open to the public but visitors must be 18 years of age or older to receive a vaccine.