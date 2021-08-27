Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Hot weekend

By Jesse Walker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropics still active. Hurricane Ida heads for the Gulf. We’ve had 16 90 degree days so far this year. High of 93 and low of 70 today. No rain at the station today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are very warm. Dew points are high. Heat index a factor. Water vapor satellite has some moisture in the area. Satellite has some clouds in the area and radar has some rain in the area. Low rain chances for Saturday but better rain chances later on Sunday. Rain chances early next week but dry later next week. Temps will stay warm but cool a little next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and early storms 71. Tomorrow, Partly sunny and 92. Rain chances to start next week but dry later next week.

Terre Haute, IN
