Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos 'Retired To Pursue a Full-Time Job Filing Lawsuits Against SpaceX'

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk on Friday took to Twitter to call out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos after Amazon’s satellite broadband company, Kuiper Systems, urged the FCC to dismiss SpaceX‘s plans for more Starlink satellites. Musk, CEO of SpaceX, wrote, “Turns out Bezos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits...

