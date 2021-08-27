Voyeurs Star Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Chanel-Filled Premiere Night Doubled As Her Birthday Party

In the eight years that Kristen Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador, the Spencer star has mastered wearing the brand her way. As one of the most revered French houses, Chanel is known for prim and classic ensembles, but Stewart and her stylist Tara Swennen don’t do demure. The actress’ red carpet looks adhere to the same edgy sensibility as her off-duty wardrobe, so anything she packed for her trip to Venice Film Festival was destined to get people talking. Today when she breezed in via water taxi for her photocall with the director Pablo Larraín, Stewart didn’t disappoint.