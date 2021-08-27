Cancel
Movies

The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia DaCosta's reboot ends with a nod to the 1992 original movie. This post contains spoilers for Candyman. For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.

