As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar‘s collaborative debut “family ties” and Halsey‘s latest full-length record, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Other albums joining this week’s list are Westside Gunn‘s Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, Belly‘s See You Next Wednesday, Lil Tecca‘s We Love You Tecca 2, Jackboy‘s Jackboy 2 and the deluxe editions of WizKid‘s Made in Lagos and Jaden‘s CTV3. There’s also Kehlani‘s Cloud 19 hitting streaming services for the first time, and a new single from Headie One entitled “2 Chains.”