Plus WVU is a "Football First" school. There's not much else available to add that would improve ACC football. The Big 12 added the best remaining four "Football First" schools, except for maybe Boise State. The only way the ACC improves football is adding schools that are presently in the Big Ten or SEC and that simply isn't going to happen. "IF" I can dream, Penn State, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina would be great additions since they are all in the ACC geographic footprint. Knowing the ACC, they'd add Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Maryland and Rutgers. ;)