Burger King transforms a hamburger into a video game controller

Renegade Game Studios revealed the final IP they're doing a tabletop RPG with this week as we're getting the Transformers Roleplaying Game. Much like the announcements for the Power Rangers and G.I. Joe this week, the company is releasing a Core Rulebook in which you will be able to play as your favorite Autobots from the TV series and the comics against the Decepticons in an effort to save Earth and the humans from their terror. As with the other two games, they're also releasing a set of dice and a specialized dice bag with the Autobots logo on the front. (We can only hope they're also making Decepticon versions as well.) Of the three games that have been announced, this one actually has a release window as you can pre-order the items now for a March 2022 release. With any luck, that means the other two will be released areound the same time, if not sooner. We have more info about the items below.