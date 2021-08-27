Cancel
Video Games

Burger King transforms a hamburger into a video game controller

By Paul Schott
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor video game lovers there is also a special day dedicated to celebrating them, on August 29. To do this, many companies launched special products or small winks, merging their company's turn with the gamer culture. This is the case of Burger King that transformed a hamburger into a game control.

Video Games
Technology
Burger King
RestaurantsThrillist

Burger King's New Ch'King 'Feast' Deal Gets You 4 Items for $6

Burger King is renowned for its affordable and delicious burgers. Recently, the burger palace branched out into the chicken sandwich game to celebrated results, and while its usual meal deal includes a Whopper, the chain's latest includes its entry into the chicken sandwich competition. Now, a new $6 combo called...
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Celebratory Sci-Fi Game Controllers

The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller has been unveiled by the brand as a celebratory peripheral for avid fans of the namesake science fiction game franchise to pick up. The controller features a color scheme that will call to mind the franchise's aesthetic and comes with a number of interchangeable components for users to swap. This includes the D-pad and the thumbstick, which can be stored in the accompanying carrying case to help users bring the equipment with them wherever they go.
Video Gamesfordauthority.com

Team Fordzilla P1 Racer Transformed Into Video Game Simulator

Ford announced that its virtual racing outfit, Team Fordzilla, would be collaborating with gamers to design a new racer called the P1 for the very first time last March. A concept of the Team Fordzilla P1 racer was revealed a few months later, and the real-life version of that virtual machine made its debut in December of 2020. Now, in an effort to let more people experience this futuristic racer, Ford has transformed the P1 into a full-scale playable video game simulator.
Technologybleedingcool.com

Renegade Game Studios Announces The Transformers Roleplaying Game

Renegade Game Studios revealed the final IP they're doing a tabletop RPG with this week as we're getting the Transformers Roleplaying Game. Much like the announcements for the Power Rangers and G.I. Joe this week, the company is releasing a Core Rulebook in which you will be able to play as your favorite Autobots from the TV series and the comics against the Decepticons in an effort to save Earth and the humans from their terror. As with the other two games, they're also releasing a set of dice and a specialized dice bag with the Autobots logo on the front. (We can only hope they're also making Decepticon versions as well.) Of the three games that have been announced, this one actually has a release window as you can pre-order the items now for a March 2022 release. With any luck, that means the other two will be released areound the same time, if not sooner. We have more info about the items below.
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Burger King Japan Releases Spicy and Cheesy Duo Big Mouth Burgers

Burger King Japan is back with another mouthwatering and ja- unhinging burger series. After recent releases of the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower and the Ugly Burger series, Burger King‘s next duo of spicy and cheesy Big Mouth Burgers is a new limited-edition offering. The two Big Mouth Burgers in question each feature three flame-grilled beef patties and are set to be available as two extra-large burgers that feature a blend of spices and cheeses.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Burger King Japan introduces new Big Mouth Burger

It would appear that Burger King is once again trying to prove that while somethings are indeed bigger in Texas, that old adage just doesn’t apply when it comes to the fast food giant’s locations in Japan. Because the burgers available in that country put a regular Whopper to shame.
Hobbiesgamerevolution.com

Can you play with fake Pokemon cards?

Pokemon TCG is one of the deepest and most beloved card games out there and every trainer wants as strong a deck as possible. This demand for cards, especially the rarest like Special Delivery Bidoof, can lead to a growth of fake Pokemon cards on the market. We’ve got the answer to a question that’s bound to be on any trainer’s mind: can you play with fake Pokemon cards?
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Apex Legends Monster Energy Collaboration Revealed, Includes Free Rewards

Monster Energy revealed the details and all the rewards available as part of the brand’s current collaboration with Apex Legends. The collaboration gives players the chance to win many rewards, such as rare skins for both Octane and Wraith, weapons skins, badges, as well as a trip to Montreal, Canada. Back in August, Monster Energy became one of Apex Legend’s official competitive partners.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Breaking The Wall: 10 Memorable Grindspots Across the Video Game Landscape - Article

Grinding and video games go hand in hand; it's one of those things that we've all done. If it's not some powerful wand or armor to yearn over, it could be overcoming a boss that's had your number for weeks. Certain deals are too good to pass up when they're on the table; others can't be unseen once revealed. An element of catharsis also factors into this equation, the dulling repetition of harvesting crops or mining ore has a soothing effect that feels nice after a hard day's work.
Video GamesTechRadar

Best PC controllers 2021: the best game controllers for PC gaming

If you want to truly feel connected to your games, consider one of the best controllers for PC as your next investment, regardless of whether you have one of the best gaming PCs or an older one that can still cut it. While the best gaming mice and best gaming keyboards are quicker, more accurate, and more feature-rich than ever, a gamepad offers a uniquely seamless experience that’s unmatched.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

The Four Most Awesome Games We Played at BitSummit 2021 in Japan

BitSummit 2021 is finally here and it’s gathered plenty of great creations despite being a smaller affair this year. For those not already in the know, BitSummit is a convention meant especially for independent game makers. While there are recognizable publishing umbrellas like Devolver Digital present, most of what one finds here are virtually unknown titles from much smaller operations. It’s kind of a shame that these games aren’t more widely known because they’ve all been a blast to try. Here are a few of the highlights from the show floor:

