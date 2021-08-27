Congressmen get briefed at Fort McCoy

Effective: 2021-09-03 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 1125 AM EDT, Residual minor flooding is on going across portions of the area as smaller streams continue to recede.