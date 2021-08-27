Congressmen get briefed at Fort McCoy

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central East Carroll Parish, south central Washington and northwestern Issaquena Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shelburn, or near Lake Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Providence, Shelburn, Fitler, Grace, Glen Allan and Mayersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
