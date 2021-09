The U.S. men's national team welcomes Christian Pulisic back to its lineup, but it'll be missing two of its key cogs as it continues World Cup qualifying vs. Canada. Gio Reyna has a hamstring strain and has been ruled out vs. Canada and Wednesday night vs. Honduras, while Weston McKennie has been dropped for an unspecified "violation of team policy" for Sunday night's qualifier in Nashville, Tenn.