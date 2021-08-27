Some argue COVID-19 policies at EMU aren't strong enough

Classes are all set to start from next week at Eastern Michigan University.

But the EMU Federation of Teachers (EMUFT) and EMU-American Association of University Professors (EMU-AAUP) are concerned about the university not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the unions, the current safety guidelines at the university are a patchwork of policies. For instance, students involved in athletics, theatre, or living in the dorms are required to get vaccinated while others are not.

EMU Philosophy lecturer and EMUFT grievance counselor, Jeremy Proulx says COVID doesn’t care what your status is on campus. That’s why it's important to implement a broader vaccine mandate that applies to everyone on campus.

Meanwhile, EMU Vice President of Communications, Walter Kraft says the university requires regular testing for unvaccinated students and that in the last 19 months of the pandemic EMU hasn't had a single case of COVID transmission within their classrooms.

But Jeremy believes the reason behind that was due to fewer people in attendance across the university during that period. Plus, starting Monday the numbers are going to be different.

However, Walter has a firm stance on the current policies implemented by Eastern Michigan University to combat the virus.