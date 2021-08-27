Cancel
Floyd County, IA

Tornado Warning issued for Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Floyd County in north central Iowa * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rockwell, or 14 miles north of Hampton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rockford around 555 PM CDT. Marble Rock around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Highway 14 And County Road B 60, County Roads B 60 And T 18, Roseville, County Roads 147 And T 34, Oakwood, Floyd Crossing and Powersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

Rockwell, IA
Iowa State
Floyd County, IA
Rockford, IA
Iowa Cars
Floyd, IA
