Fancy some fresh air for your next event? Consider booking an outdoor venue

On the fence about whether or not you should have a kids wedding table at your reception? Don’t worry; you’re not alone! Many couples flip-flop back and forth on the kids table debate, or better yet, inviting children to their wedding all together. As you may know from already planning your reception’s menu, the cost to feed even a little mouth can quickly add up. Not to mention, your wedding-day timeline doesn’t allow for too much wiggle room when it comes to entertaining little ones. However, despite the costs and obstacles, there are, of course, many pros to having loved ones of all ages at your wedding. From flower girls and ring bearers adorably walking down the aisle, to never-forget moments of toddlers on the dance floor, kids at weddings bring a sweet vibe to any aesthetic. But, you should make sure they have a designated place to go to during your event, like a kids wedding table.