US Open COVID protocols changed: Fans need vaccination proof

Huron Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, a change made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor’s office decided to...

