The image shows Tehran University students in Tehran, Iran, in 1971. The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 15 left many Afghan women anxiously anticipating a return to the repressive rules the group implemented while in power in the country from 1996 to 2001, according to The New York Times. The Taliban said women would have rights under Islamic law, though many people remain skeptical, CBC News reported. During the previous Taliban rule, women faced restrictive laws including not being allowed to go to school after age 10 and being made to wear a burqa, according to BBC News.