Dynasty season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Alexis issues a warning

The Magnum PI season 4 premiere is slated to air four weeks from tonight on October 1 — what better time than the present to get some scoop!. There are a number of things to be excited about when it comes to the first episode back entitled “Island Vibes.” Beyond just the idea of seeing the show we love back on the air, we are going to see a little bit of life before Higgins eventually returns to Hawaii. Magnum’s got a new relationship in his life, and he’s also trying to find a way to handle the PI business — we have a feeling that there are going to be some mixed results here! Rest assured, you will also see Higgins within this episode, even if she isn’t around Magnum and the rest of the team right away. It remains to be seen precisely when that reunion will happen, but of course it’s going to be a cause for celebration.