Dynasty season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Alexis issues a warning

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 episode 17 is going to be pretty crazy — that much is clear at the moment. It’s also going to be a bit one for Alexis as she tries to put some thoughts out there about Blake. We’re pretty far into the season at this point — we like to think that this is when the writers will pull out all the stops. Then again, haven’t they done that already this season? Killing off a major character is one of those things we feel like we’d remember for quite some time.

Related
