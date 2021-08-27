Cancel
Lifestyle

Renewing you

By Staff Reports
Suffolk News-Herald
 9 days ago

To resume after an interruption is to “renew.” The question is, “What is the interruption?” How do we view the experience in our interruptions?. The truth is that we experience so many interruptions in our life. The truth is that some of those interruptions have the heart standing at a crossroad with decisions on the mind. Some of those interruptions do not come to destroy you, rather renew you into a place of new restoration, new fire, new passion, and new growth. The restoration will take you to a place in love where you learn to fall in love with a renewed you.

Santa Clarita, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Time to Return and Renew

This month, Jews all around the world will celebrate the beginning of year 5782. Celebrating Rosh Hashanah allows us to gain insights through an honest, deep reflection on our life in all its facets. We learn from past mistakes and make resolutions for the future, always striving to be our best.
Family RelationshipsSuffolk News-Herald

The younger me knew better

According to legendary tales like Peter Pan, “the child inside each of us never grows up.” Lately, I have begun to wonder whether my inner child is much wiser than her progressing form today. I traveled to my hometown of Americus, Georgia, for a brief visit this summer. It is...
EducationSuffolk News-Herald

A reason to look up

A local Girl Scout group made something to give patients in the emergency room a reason to smile. The Juniors in Girl Scout Troop 5292 decided to paint ceiling tiles in the emergency room at Sentara BelleHarbour as they worked towards their Bronze Award. The Bronze Award is the first...
Festivaljewishaz.com

Rosh Hashanah and a taste of renewal

Rosh Hashanah is one of my favorite Jewish holidays. There is such a beautiful renewal of spirit at this time of year. And I love that after a hot, quiet summer, where there’s been so little interaction with friends and family, we can all come together to celebrate a new year.
Religionumc.org

Covenant Renewal Service of Worship

‘Tuesdays at the Table’ is a series of discussions hosted by the Connectional Table that will help us better understand our faith, our church, ourselves. Join us as we prepare for a new year by recommitting ourselves to God and the ministries to which we are called.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is the Expanse renewed for season 7?

The Expanse was renewed in November 2020 ahead of its season 5 premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was bittersweet; on the one hand, the show would be getting a sixth season, but season 6 would also be its last. That said, will The Expanse be renewed for season...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives‘ Fans Are Obsessed With Mykelti’s Chunky Baby Avalon

Mykelti Brown Padron and Tony Padron’s daughter Avalon is almost five-months-old. The daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown welcomed Avalon in April. Christine shared new photos of baby Avalon on her social media. Fans went ga-ga over the tyke’s chubby legs. ‘Oma’ Christine also babysat for Avalon, but aunt Truely may need to work on her babysitting skills. Keep reading and we’ll explain.
sportswar.com

Shortly after moving, in the middle of the night...

I was startled out of a sound sleep by the sound of a woman running in circles in our front yard screaming like she was being murdered. I jumped out of bed and looked outside...nothing just screaming. I concluded that an owl (we have plenty) caught a rabbit (again plenty of those) and was flying in circles in our front yard. Later found a rabbit skull in the trees beside the house. That was not the last time it happened either.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Project Noelle founder loses second child to overdose

SANDUSKY — The news no parent wants to hear arrived again for Keli Clark, the Sandusky resident who founded the addiction support nonprofit Project Noelle. While attending an overdose awareness event in Florida, Clark learned her son Michael Maschari, 31, had died from a drug overdose. The news was posted...
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: September 6 - September 12

The question of the week is: Are we more possessive and clinging to what we (want to) have, or are we more ready to be (for)giving. Aligning emotionally with the better of these two options could become crucial in deciding your next big step. It may be hard to see that you have more space than you think, but realizing this will turn you faster into who you want to be. Don’t buy into unnecessary possessions and possessiveness. This week we are looking at some little miracles by Tania Bulhões.
CelebritiesComicBook

Stanley Tucci Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Hunger Games and Captain America: The First Avenger star Stanley Tucci reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. In an interview with Vera magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Tucci revealed that he had a tumor at the base of his tongue that was too large to operate on and had to be treated with "high-dose radiation and chemo." For Tucci, the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer were especially difficult as his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci battled breast cancer before dying in 2009 at the age of 47.

