Renewing you

To resume after an interruption is to “renew.” The question is, “What is the interruption?” How do we view the experience in our interruptions?. The truth is that we experience so many interruptions in our life. The truth is that some of those interruptions have the heart standing at a crossroad with decisions on the mind. Some of those interruptions do not come to destroy you, rather renew you into a place of new restoration, new fire, new passion, and new growth. The restoration will take you to a place in love where you learn to fall in love with a renewed you.