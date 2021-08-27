Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Support.com Becomes The Latest Meme Stock

By Jamie Wilde
morningbrew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport.com is a relatively unknown software company, considering how high it must rank in Google search results. But it’s under-the-radar no more: Amateur traders are gassing it up like friends at a bridal fitting. Shares of Support.com skyrocketed as much as 203% on Friday, before closing that day up 34%.

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Support Com#Gamestop#Mentos#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tencent Is a Lot Like Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) needs little introduction, but if you're looking for the next Berkshire, you might be surprised to find it in China. Tech giant Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) has an impressive portfolio of companies that's been valued at as much as $250 billion, and it also owns the super-app WeChat, whose competitive advantages are manifest.
MarketsCNBC

How the Stonk Queen made $80k trading meme stocks during the pandemic

Kiersten Crum's life was that of a typical college student before the pandemic. She attended the University of Kansas, where she was a business administration major, with a minor in dance, and was active in her sorority. That was until spring break 2020, when she had to leave campus like...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

AMC and GameStop May Soon Feature in a Meme Stock ETF

Roundhill has seen some of its ETFs succeed more than others. It has warned that meme stocks are prone to high volatility. Even as meme stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) trade near one-month highs, they may soon be included in a new meme stock-exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Roundhill Meme ETF. Is the fund worth considering? Let's take a closer look.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday as investors weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.02% to $453.08. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.21% to $354.14. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

7 Heavily-Shorted Stocks Beg For Meme Buying Frenzies

It takes major guts to be a bear now — surges in shorted stocks in and out of the S&P 500 are crushing doubters. But short sellers still think they can beat the meme-stock crowd in spots. Seven stocks in the S&P 1500, including health care play Invacare (IVC), consumer...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Express Dropped but Other Meme Stocks Popped This Week

Where these stocks go from here will be determined by the business in the long term. Many of the so-called meme stocks have held much of their gains after social media users began to drive the stock prices higher earlier this year. Original meme names GameStop and AMC Entertainment are up 1,000% and 1,970%, respectively, since the start of 2021. But other names joined the party along the way. Apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) and fitness drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) are 515% and almost 70% higher, respectively, year to date. One name that has fallen is online gaming company Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), which has lost almost 40% of its value this year. But those trends didn't hold this week, with the latter three names moving as follows as of Friday morning:
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Day-Trading Army Goes All-In on NFTs as Meme-Stock Mania Ebbs

(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt car-rental firms and Bitcoin-to-the-moon bets are falling out of fashion, as the retail army plunges into the digital art world like never before. Thanks to collectibles like Pudgy Penguins and the Bored Ape Yacht Club going viral on social media, sales of non-fungible tokens on the largest marketplace, OpenSea, jumped to $3 billion in August. That’s more than 10 times the tally in the prior month, and the exchange is now routinely the no. 1 user of computing power on the Ethereum network.
Marketsmorningbrew.com

How do I stop checking on my investments?

Money Matters, previously a Saturday column in Morning Brew, now lives in Money Scoop. This is where I answer your money questions related to ethics and relationships. Submit your financial conundrums here. I have an unhealthy relationship with my Robinhood and Voyager accounts. I check them five times a day....
Marketsmorningbrew.com

Key Performance Indicators: September 3

Stat: Sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the marketplace OpenSea hit $3 billion in August, up more than 10x the total of the previous month. The explosion indicates that, at least this summer, younger retail investors have left mainstream cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to the boomers. Quote: “I would prefer to...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Allbirds Becomes Latest DTC Startup to Make a Run at the Public Markets

Back in 2017, direct-to-consumer startups flooded your Instagram feed with pastel colors and pledges to “cut out the middleman.” Now, they’ve put on dress slacks and are marching toward Wall Street. Allbirds, the maker of footwear that’s graced the soles of many a tech bro, filed to go public yesterday....
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's own 'meme' stock, Vinco, hits No. 1 on stocktwits.com

Vinco Ventures Inc., a Bethlehem-based company that Internet posters have embraced and attacked, reached the pinnacle of Internet chatter Tuesday. It was ranked No. 1 among talked-about shares on the website stocktwits.com shortly before 3 p.m. Vinco is traded on NASDAQ as ticker BBIG. Current prices indicate that the market value of the company based in an office on West Broad Street exceeds $500 million.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

Still think GameStop (GME) is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January; the crowd has moved on. Support.com (SPRT) erupted out of nowhere this month and is suddenly stealing the Reddit-crowd's affection. And for good reason: It's fast pushing GameStop aside. Shares of Support.com are up 1,583% just this year. That puts it ahead of the still-impressive 1,041% year-to-date rise of GameStop.
MarketsCNBC

Support.com shares soar another 50% as meme traders pile into the heavily shorted software company

Shares of Support.com extended their massive GameStop-style rally as Reddit-obsessed retail investors zoned in on the heavily shorted software name. The stock of the provider of technical support surged 50% on Monday, on pace for its eighth straight day of gains. Shares have skyrocketed 223% during the seven-day winning streak as Reddit traders flocked into the little-known small-cap stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy