Gov. Hochul Says MTA Will Be 'Far More Liberated,' Vows Not To Micromanage

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith congestion pricing ready to roll out and fund transit improvements, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will free the MTA of political influences. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Marcia Kramer
Kathy Hochul
Politics
MTA
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Toll of Ida still being accounted for in N.Y., but Gov. Hochul says historic storm is something we need to prepare for going forward

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record-setting rainfall to New York City Wednesday night, but officials said Thursday morning that it’s the type of storm we should prepare to see more often. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Charles Schumer, and Mayor Bill de Blasio joined other officials in...
Albany, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Gov. Hochul on Day 1 vows to change ‘the culture of Albany’

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s 57th and first female governor today, vowed to change the culture of Albany as she takes over a state Capitol roiled in recent months by accusations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior at work. Wearing suffragette white, Hochul stated her No. 1 priority:...
Politicscbslocal.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul At The Helm

Gov. Kathy Hochul will spend her second day in office today, ushering in a new era for New York State. CBS2's John Dias has more.
New York City, NYaudacy.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul promises more ‘freedom’ for MTA officials

NEW YORK (WCBS 880 ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is promising to give MTA officials more control over projects and day-to-day operations than her predecessor. Andrew Cuomo was notoriously involved in the state agency’s operations, with his meddling ultimately forcing the resignation of Andy Byford, the well-respected president of city subways and buses.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. “This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community.​ Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet. Vax Update: -80.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)-67.9% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -67,962 doses administered over last 24 hrs-23,921,319 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/Q42x9xtch6 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021 Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Governor Hochul vows to fix ‘unacceptable’ MTA service disruption

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed Monday to get to the bottom of an “unprecedented system breakdown” that caused a five-hour MTA service disruption, explaining that the “unacceptable” situation was caused by a brief Con Edison power failure and a subsequent power surge. About 8:25 p.m., Con Ed lost a feeder “for...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Hochul: MTA will investigate outage further

Several New York City subway lines shut down Sunday night after emergency generators failed to kick in and a malfunctioning alert system fooled supervisors into thinking the system was working as designed, a preliminary investigation has found. The five-hour service disruption stopped 83 trains, including five in tunnels between stations,...
PoliticsDaily Gate City

Hochul vows 'no distractions' as new NY governor

Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday and in her first hours on the job sought to bring a new sense of urgency to immense problems that went unaddressed during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office. (Aug. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
PoliticsThe Daily News Online

WATCH: Gov. Hochul addresses NY

This afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver a virtual address to the people of New York State. The event will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m.
New York City, NYthelcn.com

New York leaders welcome Gov. Hochul

Leaders throughout New york sent out congratulatory messages to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, some just minutes after she became the state’s first female governor at 12:01 a.m. The messages came from both sides of the political aisle, with some such as state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and Assemblyman...
Albany, NYwhcuradio.com

Sources say Hochul has named her Lt. Gov.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – CBS News reports Governor Kathy Hochul has made her Lt. Governor pick. Sources tell the news agency Hochul has named State Senator Brian Benjamin to be her Lt. Governor. The 44-year-old represents parts of Harlem and the Upper East and West Sides of New York City....
Syracuse, NYTimes-Herald

Hochul vows to tackle NY eviction moratorium with urgency

SYRACUSE (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s talking with legislative leaders to address New York’s eviction moratorium, which is set to expire at the end of August. She said she’d have an announcement early this week about the necessity of a special session. “We need a little more time,”...

