SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A renewed surge of COVID-19 in South Dakota is sickening more people, the most at one time since the beginning of the year. Active cases of COVID-19 — those who have tested positive and are considered still able to transmit the virus — rose to 3,114 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. There haven't been that many COVID-sick South Dakotans since Jan. 29, according to a Forum News Service analysis. That's nearly double the count from a week ago.