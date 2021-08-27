Cancel
Home Field Advantage?

By AAAA54
silverandblackpride.com
 9 days ago

The crowds in Las Vegas (and Los Angeles) are going to be ... quirky. Ticket sales for NFL games are booming on the expectation of full stadium capacity around the league. But for a number of reasons, it's not difficult to foresee a relatively high percentage of opposing fans when the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and perhaps the Los Angeles Rams play home games.

www.silverandblackpride.com

