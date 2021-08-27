Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Midwest Soybeans: Can Yields Hang On? – DTN

By Emily Unglesbee, DTN Staff Reporter
agfax.com
 9 days ago

Soybeans are running out of steam in some fields in the northern and western Soybean Belt as September nears. With only about 1 to 2 inches of rain since June 1 in the central Kansas counties of Ellsworth and Russell, soybean plants are preparing to wrap up the season, carrying only the pods they can fill, said Craig Dinkel, a crop production and horticulture Extension agent at Kansas State University. Scouting trips there have uncovered aborted pods scattered between rows, and some pods may not fill fully, Dinkel said.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Midwest#Dtn#Kansas State University#Dtn Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Farmers In MN Encouraged to Participate in MDA Survey

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is asking Minnesota Farmers to participate in their annual fertilizer and pesticide survey. The survey this year will focus on Best Management Practices for soybean and corn farmers. This year the survey will be mailed to Minnesota farmers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Minnesota farmers do not fill out the survey they will receive a call from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Oklahoma StateExpress-Star

Know your soybeans for better management

Understanding soybean growth stages can help producers better manage their crops and better anticipate plant changes throughout the growing season. At an Oklahoma State University Extension Soybean Field Day in Miami, cropping systems specialist Josh Lofton provided an overview of soybean physiology. “Growers just talk in pods, flowers, what have...
Minnesota StateAG Week

Southwestern Minnesota corn, bean yields could surprise

GRANITE FALLS, Minnesota — “Don’t give up on it, yet.”. That’s the message the 2021 soybean crop seemed to be putting out as August turned to September, said Dorian Gatchell, owner of Minnesota Agricultural Services LLC, of Granite Falls, Minnesota. Gatchell talked about the dry year in an interview Aug....
Industryagfax.com

Distiller’s Grains: Prices Lower Despite Decreased Production – DTN

The DTN average price for domestic distillers dried grains (DDG) from 33 locations reporting for the week ended Sep. 2 was $201 per ton, down $4 from one week ago. Prices moved lower on average this week even as production was lower again, slowing DDG output. Wednesday’s Energy Information Administration...
Agricultureagfax.com

Breeding Better Seed to Withstand Weather Disasters – DTN

Only one corn-breeding line out of about 150 remained standing after a derecho slammed into Beck’s Superior Hybrids nursery, near Marshalltown, Iowa, last summer. Winds exceeding 100 mph are an extreme test in standability for any experimental corn line, but the fact the variety stood like a tree when thousands of actual trees were blown over during the violent windstorm punched its ticket to further development.
Environmentagfax.com

Drought Monitor Weekly: Widespread Improvements Across Midwest, Plains

This U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) week saw widespread improvements across areas of the Midwest and eastern portions of the Central and Northern Plains states in response to beneficial rainfall. Rainfall accumulation in these areas ranged from 2 to 12+ inches leading to one-category improvements across areas of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Soybean Field Collapses into Earth

It's a sight you don't often see in Minnesota. A farmers' bean field tumbled over 25 feet, forever changing the landscape of the region. The recent event had many area residents questioning how exactly could a soybean field suddenly sink into the earth like this, and what are the chances of it happening again?
Industrydtnpf.com

DTN Weekly Average DDG Price Moves Lower

OMAHA (DTN) -- The DTN average price for domestic distillers dried grains (DDG) from 33 locations reporting for the week ended Sep. 2 was $201 per ton, down $4 from one week ago. Prices moved lower on average this week even as production was lower again, slowing DDG output. Wednesday's...
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: 2022 National Yield Contest to Reward Higher Quality – DTN

If the country’s wheat farmers needed another incentive to grow award-winning, high quality wheat, they just got one. Next year’s 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest will give out $500 cash rewards to national winners whose 6-lb. wheat samples reach certain quality standards. The contest, now in its sixth year, has tested the winning wheat samples for quality metrics since 2018.
Williamsburg, IAagfax.com

Kinze Unveils New Grain Cart at Farm Progress Show – DTN

The company that pioneered the grain cart concept 50 years ago unveiled a new model at the 2021 Farm Progress Show, along with other upgrades to its grain cart lineup. Kinze Manufacturing of Williamsburg, Iowa, announced on Aug. 31 that the Harvest Commander 1121 grain cart will be available in 2022. For those attending the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, the new cart is located at the company’s exhibit booth No. 904.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybean Futures Slightly Higher

Corn is flat to 1 cent higher, soybeans are 4 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher in quiet trade at midday Thursday as the market works to build support as harvest approaches and export questions remain short term. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins moving forward.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Slice soybean stress

Several stressors reside in soybean fields, just waiting to nip at yield potential. Still, soybean farmers may manage them through seed selection and other tools. Here are ways you can keep seed pests at bay as you form your 2022 seed selection plans. Manage soybean cyst nematode. A baseball pitcher...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeder Cattle Weakness Leads Markets Lower

Active pressure developed in feeder cattle trade Thursday morning with nearby September and October contracts posing losses of $3 per cwt or greater. This has created moderate weakness in all live cattle trade, with deferred market losses leading the market lower. Hog futures remain mixed in limited direction, as most of the attention is being placed on cattle market moves.
Agricultureagfax.com

Florida Peanuts: Most Fields Look 30-60 Days to Peak Maturity

The days keep ticking by as we progress through this 2021 crop year. As you can see in the aGDD Tracker below, most March and early April planted fields have reached or passed optimum maturity at this point. I recognize that planting dates that early are not standard for the Panhandle, and certainly not throughout Georgia and Alabama.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Corn, soybean ratings remain the same

WASHINGTON — Aggregate US corn and soybean crop condition ratings as of Aug. 29 were unchanged from a week earlier but remained below year-ago levels, the US Department of Agriculture said in its latest Crop Progress report released Aug. 30. The USDA rated corn in the 18 major producing states...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Shift Higher Moving Into Sept.

Fundamentally, little has changed in the last couple of days in any livestock market, but traders stepped back into cattle and hog futures trade as the calendar page turned to September. Moderate short covering is seen through the morning with feeder cattle prices leading the complex higher midday Wednesday. Firm...
AgricultureBrookings Register

Feeding soybeans

Recently, I’ve received many phone calls from folks trying to decide what to do with their ‘failed’ grain crops. In response to these questions, SDSU Extension worked with the SD Soil Health Coalition to put together a series of short video clips focusing on the following drought-related issues:. • Keeping...
Agricultureagfax.com

Arkansas Rice: Early Harvest Yields Look Good, Milling a Mixed Bag

Early harvest reports continue to sound very good. Milling yields have been a mixed bag however. Conditions during grain fill combined with rice stink bug pressure may explain the variability and some reports of increased peck damage on rice. Amount of peck is within the range of expectation but certainly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy