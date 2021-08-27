Midwest Soybeans: Can Yields Hang On? – DTN

Soybeans are running out of steam in some fields in the northern and western Soybean Belt as September nears. With only about 1 to 2 inches of rain since June 1 in the central Kansas counties of Ellsworth and Russell, soybean plants are preparing to wrap up the season, carrying only the pods they can fill, said Craig Dinkel, a crop production and horticulture Extension agent at Kansas State University. Scouting trips there have uncovered aborted pods scattered between rows, and some pods may not fill fully, Dinkel said.