Fourth Fridays at the Broad

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy extended summer evening hours at The Broad on the fourth Friday of the month, now through September from 5:00–8:00 p.m. DJs will be spinning at the East West Bank Plaza at The Broad and dancers will be activating the artworks and architecture in the galleries. Otium, a contemporary American restaurant by chef Timothy Hollingsworth located adjacent to the museum, will offer a limited drink menu of batch cocktails, beer, and wine.

