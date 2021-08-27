Fourth Fridays at the Broad
Enjoy extended summer evening hours at The Broad on the fourth Friday of the month, now through September from 5:00–8:00 p.m. DJs will be spinning at the East West Bank Plaza at The Broad and dancers will be activating the artworks and architecture in the galleries. Otium, a contemporary American restaurant by chef Timothy Hollingsworth located adjacent to the museum, will offer a limited drink menu of batch cocktails, beer, and wine.www.musicconnection.com
