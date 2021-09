Just last week, fans of Top Dawg Entertainment received a surprise announcement. Kendrick Lamar revealed that he was working on his “final TDE album.”. “While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators,” Lamar told fans.