Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set photos feature Okoye, Shuri, Everett Ross and Riri Williams

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters this weekend and it's not the last Marvel movie of the year fans have to look forward to. It's been reported that as long as Shang-Chi does well at the box office, Eternals will still be coming out in November. The movie was helmed by recent Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao, and is set to feature a stacked cast. One of the many stars on the line-up is Angelina Jolie, who will be making her MCU debut as Thena. Recently, Jolie spoke with Disney's D23 Magazine (via The Direct) and revealed why she wanted to join the movie.