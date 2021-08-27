Cancel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set photos feature Okoye, Shuri, Everett Ross and Riri Williams

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith cameras rolling on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a batch of set photos have surfaced from director Ryan Coogler’s MCU sequel offering a look at the returning Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and a beardy Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), as well as a first peek at the young tech genius Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, played by MCU newcomer Dominique Thorne; check them out via Twitter here…

