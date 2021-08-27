Teammates Reddick, Dillon eye final NASCAR playoff spot at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There’s one guy Tyler Reddick doesn’t expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night: his teammate. Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon essentially are battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo.triblive.com
