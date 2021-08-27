Tribal wildlife biologists request information on nesting trumpeter swans
FLATHEAD RESERVATION — Wildlife Biologists with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes began a project to restore Trumpeter Swans as a resident species on the Flathead Indian Reservation in the mid-1990s. Subsequent efforts resulted in the release of 293 captive-bred Trumpeter Swans since 2002, which has resulted in at least 244 successful nesting attempts that produced 551 fledgling cygnets (swan nestlings) as of 2020. This far this summer, 16 nesting pairs with 58 cygnets have been observed in northwestern Montana.www.charkoosta.com
