Portsmouth, NH

Police looking to identify woman sought in assault investigation at Water Country in Portsmouth, NH

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman regarding an ongoing assault investigation at Water Country.

The incident happened on Thursday at Water Country on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer James Caldwell at 603-610-7533 or or email: caldwellj@cityofportsmouth.com. Information and tips may also be provided anonymously to the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199, or by using the following link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

