As States Roll Out Digital Vaccine 'Passports,' Privacy Concerns Persist

By Stella Grace Lorence, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
As some states introduce digital "passports" to allow certain businesses to vet patrons based on their COVID-19 vaccination status, concerns have mounted over whether apps are secure.

Newsweek

Newsweek

U.S. Politicstravelersunited.org

Dear Mr. President: We need official, digital vaccine passports today!

The U.S. needs a free, official, national digital COVID vaccine passports. The CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate is flimsy, perishable, and easily forged. States and cities are issuing their own vaccine passports, each with shortcomings. In the United States, almost 171 million Americans have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, about 52...
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

Vaccine passports are an affront to liberty

One of the easiest ways to make a deadly error is to take action to address a problem without giving careful thought to whether the action you’re taking will solve the problem, or if will have dire unintended consequences without solving anything. The latest example of the “we have to...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure. As data privacy pressure on Big...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon contemplates digital ‘vaccine passport,’ but timing and implementation uncertain

Oregon is considering a digital “vaccine passport” that enables people to demonstrate electronically they have been inoculated against COVID-19, according to records the state provided to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The public records indicate the state hasn’t committed to implementing a verification system, though, and hasn’t chosen a vendor to build it....
California StateKQED

New Agency Aims to Protect Digital Privacy of Californians

California Privacy Protection Agency Aims to Help Protect Californians Data Privacy. The mission of California's new Privacy Protection Agency is to help Californians fight for their digital privacy. But what will it do if big companies violate people's privacy rights?. Guest: Jennifer Urban, Chair of the California Privacy Protection Agency.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts today

Today, Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) will begin actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

WE SAY: Vaccine hesitancy persists

Deaths and severe illness causing hospitalization from COVID-19 are largely manageable. Yet, despite an FDA-approved vaccine, near-universal reassurances from health experts and endorsements from political figures on both sides of the aisle, hesitancy remains. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration took the next step in the bureaucratic process when...
InternetSDTimes.com

Internet Privacy and User Protection

There are many facets of internet privacy that must come together in order to provide the best possible protection for users, and it all starts with each application and platform doing their part. According to Curtis Simpson, chief information security officer at the cybersecurity platform provider Armis, the way organizations protect their users comes down to what kind of data the user is providing.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

