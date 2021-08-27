Cancel
Environment

Pleasant summer weekend with stray shower possible, mild next week

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth weekend days will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will top out around the 80-degree mark both days. A cold front is expected to cross NY on Monday leading to more showers and thunderstorms. In its wake, temperatures will be milder with highs in the 70s. Late week, cooler and much less humid air looks to settle in.

