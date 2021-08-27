Cancel
Rangers' Yonny Hernandez: Sitting Friday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Hernandez is not starting Friday against the Astros. Hernandez will sit for the second game in a row as Andy Ibanez shifts to the hot corner for the series opener against Houston.

