Panthers' DJ Moore: In line to play Friday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoore is expected to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Steelers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Moore took a hard fall on his right side while diving for a pass at practice on Aug. 19, which kept him sidelined preseason Week 2. However, he'll be a part of Carolina's offense in the exhibition finale with the rest of the starters, sans Christian McCaffrey. As a result, the Moore-Sam Darnold connection will get its first taste of game action.

