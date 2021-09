The Giants left Friday night’s series-opener in Atlanta with a 6-5 defeat, but the game could have bigger ramifications than just an addition to the loss column. Giants star Kris Bryant, who homered in back-to-back games leading up to Friday, exited in the bottom of the first inning after tweaking his right side in the top of the first. Manager Gabe Kapler said the injury occured when Bryant check-swung during his first at-bat, a line-out to right field.