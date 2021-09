Torrens went 1-for-3 with a double, four RBI and two walks in Friday's loss to the Royals. Torrens took advantage of seeing plenty of traffic on the basepaths, plating two with a double in the first inning, then pushing in another run with a bases-loaded walk in the second before belting a sacrifice fly in the 10th. During a modest four-game hitting streak, he is batting .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles and six RBI.