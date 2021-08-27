Cancel
Sierra County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra County Lakes by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Caballo Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Sierra County Lakes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SIERRA COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Caballo, moving northwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Caballo, Palomas, Lower Animas Creek and Caballo Lake.

alerts.weather.gov

