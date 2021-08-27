Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley, Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE, BERNALILLO AND NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES THROUGH 500 PM MDT At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Edgewood, or 10 miles west of Moriarty, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edgewood, Moriarty, Escabosa, Sedillo, Chilili, Cedro, Ponderosa Pines and Miera. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 181 and 200. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH