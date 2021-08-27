Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Preble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF PREBLE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 700 PM EDT At 634 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Camden, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Eaton, Camden, West Alexandria, Gratis, Seven Mile, West College Corner, Darrtown, College Corner, Somerville, West Elkton, Jacksonburg, Fairhaven, Hueston Woods State Park, Oklahoma, West Florence, Collinsville, Morning Sun and Wheatville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH