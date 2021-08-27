Restaurant roundup: Where to grab BMW Championship specials this weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of golf fans came out to Caves Valley Golf Club on Thursday for the first round of the BMW Championship. An estimated 20,000 people attended the first day of the tournament to watch the top 70 players compete in the FedEx Cup playoff event. “It’s not every day that 60 or 70 of the best golfers in the world come to Baltimore in our backyard,” said Randy Guttman, a Baltimore resident. It is the first time since 1962 that the PGA Tour has been in the Baltimore area. Some fans said they came to the event to see some of the biggest names in golf in person. “There’s hardly anyone that I would want to see in professional golf that isn’t here,” said Jim Wertner of New Castle, Pennsylvania. For others, the tournament was also a chance to learn from the pros. “You know just learn from players and see how they’re playing, know their demeanor,” said Dominique Barksdale who came up from Washington, D.C. to watch the championship. The championship continues at Caves Valley through Sunday and tickets are still available online.